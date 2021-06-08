Drive on Texas Motor Speedway track through All-Star Laps for Charity

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Fans will have the chance to drive their personal vehicles on the track at Texas Motor Speedway this Sunday, June 13.

This will be the first time fans will be able to drive on the track the same day as a NASCAR cup race.

S.W.A.T. Roofing & Contracting presents All-Star Laps for Charity, a special fundraising event that benefits the official charity of Texas Motor Speedway, Speedway Children’s Charities.

The mission of Speedway Children’s Charities is to care for children in educational, financial, social and medical need to help them lead productive lives.

Admission is only $50 per car and includes 3 laps around the traack.

Passengers in the car must be 6-years-old or older. There can be as many passengers in a car as there are seatbelts.

Laps are guided by a Texas Motor Speedway pace car.

President of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage talked to our crew about all of that and more events planned for the week leading up to June 13.