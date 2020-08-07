Dream Court being dedicated to the life of Andre Emmett at Oak Cliff YMCA

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Nancy Lieberman’s DreamCourts project builds basketball courts in underserved communities all across the country, but they’re also a space for much more than just basketball.

On Friday, there’s one being dedicated right here in Dallas at the Oak Cliff YMCA. This court, however, is special as it is being dedicated to Andre Emmett, a former Texas Tech University and NBA player who was shot and killed in 2019 and is from the area.

The charity Everyone Eatz will give out 3,000 meals and there will be free COVID-19 testing.

The dedication will take place between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p. m.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

30 Second Downloads

Dallas-based education developer donating app to help kids bridge learning gaps during pandemic

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News