Dr. Pimple Popper airing sixth season

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dr. Sandra Lee took the internet by storm in 2015.

The board-certified dermatologist started her journey to fame when she created an Instagram account, giving people a window into her world as a dermatologist.

Knowing that her field of medicine is very visual, she took to YouTube and to this day has thousands of videos of various procedures from pimple poppings to cist removals.

Dr. Lee, now known as Dr. Pimple Popper, is the star of her own hit TLC series ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ which is in its sixth season.

Dr. Lee joined our show to talk about her interesting career path.