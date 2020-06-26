Dr. James Pinckney II of Diamond Physicians talks masks and how to use them

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Views on wearing masks during this pandemic have varied amongst people, however, some experts know the real truth about wearing masks during this time.

Dr. James Pinckney II, CEO and Founder of Diamond Physicians and panelist from TV show Chasing the Cure, gives us the real insight on mask usage.

Pinckney explains that N95 masks are more suited for health care providers. N-95 stands for 95% of particles are filtered so that they don’t enter the mask and infect the person. However, if you are taking care of a positive COVID-19 patient in your household, these masks can be worn.

If you already have N95 makes at home it is okay to still wear them. There is no need to wear them outside of your home for essential runs or day to day life, as the masks can be hard to breathe in if they do not have a filter.

The cloth masks are the best masks for people to wear whenever they leave their house. They are easier to breathe through.

The surgical masks play the same role as cloth masks, they help prevent germs from escaping onto someone else.

“The whole point is to cover the nose and the mouth. It doesn’t matter if it’s a surgical mask or a cloth mask or a scarf. You want to make sure you’re not spewing those respiratory droplets into the atmosphere that could potentially be infectious and infect other people.” Dr. Pinckney explains.

While the social distancing guidelines are to stay 6ft away from one another, Dr. James Pinckney explains that droplets can travel up to 10ft. He advises that we stay at least 10ft away from one another as well as wearing our masks.