Dozens of dancing elves perform festive flash mob in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KDAF) — About 30 dancing ‘elves’ dressed in the iconic Buddy the Elf getup flooded Grapevine’s historic downtown Main Street this Saturday, Nov. 6, for a festive flash mob.

The performance was to mark the 12-day countdown to the opening of the all-new, interactive experience Mission: Save Christmans, featuring ElfTM and full lineup of holiday events and activities for Gaylord Texan’s 18th annual Lone Star Christmas event.

Texas was not the only place in the country to spot dancing elves. Gaylord Hotels across the nation also marked the 12-day countdown today by hosting elf-inspired flash mobs of their own.

Mission: Save Christmas featuring ElfTM will offer visitors more than 12 interactive guest experiences in a themed, immersive environment.

Gaylord Hotel guests are invited to journey into Buddy the Elf’s world at the North Pole before making their way to New York City to help save the day by generating enough Christmas spirit to make Santa’s sleigh fly.