‘Doom Scrolling’: How the pandemic has changed our social media habits

It sounds ominous, and maybe kind of cool, but ‘doom scrolling’ is a thing, we’re doing a lot of it, and we need to stop.

Ohio State University did a study and found 56% of people have changed their social media habits since the start of the pandemic.

The most concerning finding was the act of ‘doom scrolling’, where users will endlessly scroll through feeds specifically looking for the ‘worst case scenario’ stories and then binge on them.

It’s the social media equivalent of watching a train wreck.

Experts say the best thing to do is take a social media break. When that is over, set limits for yourself in the amount of time you spend on social media platforms.