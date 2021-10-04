Don’t Have a Meltdown Monday – You Can Live Again awards gala

DON’T HAVE A MELTDOWN MONDAY — The You Can Live Again awards gala is this Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

You Can Live Again empowers people to thrive past conflict.

Officials say they encourage individuals to be results-oriented in their respective lifestyles and careers. They know what it feels like to have to start over or to struggle with believing in yourself. Many have suffered loss in some way.

The gala will be at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theater at 2400 Flora Street.

To get your tickets, go to youcanliveagain.net. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Treasured Vessels Foundation.

Tiffany Hendra, life coach and T.V. personality, joined our show to talk more about the gala.