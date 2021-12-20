DON’T HAVE A MELTDOWN MONDAY — You’ve probably heard this saying before, “nobody wants to work anymore”, but is that the truth?

It is not.

People do want to work and most people would even say they are satisfied with their current job.

READ: Vast majority of American workers like their jobs – even as a record number quit them

There are a number of factors that contribute to someone leaving such as:

not liking your boss or work leadership

feeling undervalued and unappreciated

lack of opportunities for growth

Julie Bauke, career strategist, joined our show to talk more about the Great Resignation and how employers can tailor to their workforce.