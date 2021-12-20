DON’T HAVE A MELTDOWN MONDAY — You’ve probably heard this saying before, “nobody wants to work anymore”, but is that the truth?
It is not.
People do want to work and most people would even say they are satisfied with their current job.
READ: Vast majority of American workers like their jobs – even as a record number quit them
There are a number of factors that contribute to someone leaving such as:
- not liking your boss or work leadership
- feeling undervalued and unappreciated
- lack of opportunities for growth
Julie Bauke, career strategist, joined our show to talk more about the Great Resignation and how employers can tailor to their workforce.