Don’t Have a Meltdown Monday – local high school students lead push in educating people on COVID vaccines

DON’T HAVE A MELTDOWN MONDAY — Don’t Wait to Vaccinate is an organization that aims to empower individuals and communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine by providing easily understandable information and hosting live vaccination registration events.

Mina Raj, co-founder and CEO of Don’t Wait to Vaccinate, said in December 2020 she had finished doing a photojournalism project in Dallas, where she learned about the digital and educational divide.

“So when the vaccines were approved and mainstream media focused on vaccination regulations in lieu of easily accessible reasons to be vaccinated,” Raj said. “It became apparent that a huge educational push for the vaccine would be necessary.”

Raj joined our show to talk more about the organization.