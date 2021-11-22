Don’t Have a Meltdown Monday – how you can navigate the holiday season while grieving

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays can be a stressful time for many, especially now after so many people lost their loved ones in the past two years.

Sherrie Dunlevy, speaker/author and inspirationista, joined our show with some tips on what can help people navigate the season in a way that is best for them.

Dunlevy helps people step out of their grief and live their lives with purpose, passion and joy. She does this through her podcast Graduating Grief.

What do you do if you are grieving and want to cancel your plans?

If you are grieving and you feel overwhelmed by the celebrations, Dunlevy says it is okay to change your mind anytime. However, in doing this, it is best to have an open conversation with the people that you will be spending time with.

For those who are hosting and want to make a decision, it is best to let your guests know with enough time for them to make other plans.

How can I support my friend who is grieving?

If you know someone who is grieving, Dunlevy says it could be good to have a discussion with them about what they want to do or what they don’t want to do. Then, assure them that they know what is best for them and don’t try to change their mind.

Invite your friend even if they decline and tell them the invite is open if they ever change their mind.

You can also offer to pick them up, take them home early or deliver a meal if they decide to decline.