Don’t Have a Meltdown Monday – How we can practice inclusion in our homes this Thanksgiving

DON’T HAVE A MELTDOWN MONDAY — This Thanksgiving is an opportunity to practice inclusion in our own homes.

Todd Kane, architect of D.E.&.I. programs, joined our show with some helpful tips for how to make Thanksgiving a positive experience while also practicing ways to develop inclusion skills.

Here are a few helpful tips:

  • Invite everyone
  • Steer Conversation
  • Connect generations
  • Show gratitude
  • Use your words

For more tips on how to make this holiday season, and every day, more inclusive, go to iamtoddkane.com.

