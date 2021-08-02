Don’t Have a Meltdown Monday – effects of pandemic in your brain

DON’T HAVE A MELTDOWN MONDAY — As society begins to return to some normalcy, mental health issues continue to affect many people.

Prolonged boredom, caused by this past quarantine, is highly stressful and the human brain hates it.

Stress is also manifesting itself differently than we perceive. It may not feel like a panic attack. It is heavy. You wake up to more of the same and you start to believe it is never going to change.

Leigh Richardson, founder and clinical director of Brain Performance Center, joined our show to talk about ‘pandemic brain.’