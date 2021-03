You know the feeling – you’re so burned out from the week on Friday, you get one day on Saturday to relax and by Sunday you’re already worried about Monday.

Psychologist Dr. Jessica Borushok joined us to offer a few tips to help get through Mondays:

Prep the night before.

Have an evening wind-down routine.

Stay focused on your next task – don’t borrow worry from the future.

Find some humor in your days.