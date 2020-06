The Department of Justice is warning people about a face mask exemption card circulating online. There is no legitimacy to the card, according to the DOJ.

The card claims to lawfully exempt people from wearing a mask due to ‘mental and/or physical’ risks. It falsely references the ADA and threatens fines for violating the card carrier’s exemption.

It claims authority from the FTBA or Freedom To Breath Agency, which is not an official or federal entity.