Doctor explains why people are experiencing hair loss after recovering from COVID-19

Recently one of the side effects people who recover from COVID-19 are experiencing is hair loss, sometimes occurring weeks or even months after they initially had the disease.

Dr. Simal Patel of Strut Health started making the correlation a few months ago. However, because the pandemic just hit in March, it’s still early to fully understand what is going on and if it affects men or women more.

Dr. Patel explain the hair loss is likely due to the stress the body undertakes when battling COVID-19, but also the stress people experience externally during the pandemic.

“The hair cycle is usually a ninety percent growth phase and only ten percent resting and shedding phase,” he says, “what tends to happen during stress is the body shifts away to more vital organs and the hair kind of goes into a resting phase.”

The hair will then take 4-5 months to shed, which is why we’re just now starting to see the side effects appear in people who contracted the disease early on in the pandemic.

Dr. Simal Patel is the CEO and Founder of Strut Health, which has launched a telemedcine-based practice for patients during the pandemic. Visit strutyours.com for more info.