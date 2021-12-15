DALLAS (KDAF) — Divorce isn’t an easy fix to a relationship that isn’t working. But for some families divorce is a necessary, transformative period to greater fulfillment.

With the release of Adele’s newest album ‘30‘, divorce is a conversation that is being brought back into the spotlight. Adele has gone on record to say that the album was inspired by her divorce of Simon Konecki back in 2018.

The album tackles themes like dating as a single mother, easing her 9-year-old son through this difficult process and some of the reasons why she wanted a divorce – like in ‘Woman Like Me’ where she talks about feeling unappreciated by her ex-husband.

Her personal vulnerability in this album has resonated with a lot of people.

Jennifer Hargrave, family law attorney, joined our show to talk about how people can make this transition a positive transitional period.