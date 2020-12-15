Disney On Ice is in Fort Worth, promises to safely bring some magic with pod seating

FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — It’s been a hot minute since live entertainment has really been an option for people. Luckily, that’s starting to change.

Disney On Ice “Dream Big” has started touring the country and a little magic is something we could all use right now. Sophia Adams, who skates as Aladdin’s Jasmine, says that show brings something families really need right now – a whole new world (eh?….eh?…)

“Especially in the last nine months with everything going on, I think everyone wanted to be in a whole new world. And I feel like our Disney On Ice will bring that for you” she says.

Venturing out for a live performance may still make some people uneasy, but the show is taking significant precautions for safety and even altering the way fans experience the show. Instead of traditional seating, the show is using ‘pod’ seating so that you’re only near your family.

The show promises something for all generations of Disney fans with 9 different storylines. Disney On Ice will be at Dickies Area in Fort Worth from December 17 – 20. For showtimes and more information visit disneyonice.com