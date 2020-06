DALLAS, TX (KDAF) -- Like many Americans, especially African Americans, Reverend Dr. Sheron Patterson has been furious after George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota. Dr. Patterson is a pastor at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas. She is also the daughter of a police officer.

That anger, and the anger we're seeing in the streets all over the country, isn't just stemming from one incident. Or even the string of high-profile incidents over the last five to ten years where unarmed African Americans have been killed by police. This is generational, historic anger at systemic racism that has existed in the U.S. for hundreds of years.