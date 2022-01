DISH WITH DAILY MAIL — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Morning After to discuss the laters in entertainment headlines.

On Friday Quarles and Ron Corning discussed the deaths of rock superstar Meat Loaf and comedian Louie Anderson, singer Adele’s move to postpone Caesar’s Palace Residency due to COVID and the University of Southern California requiring fraternities to hire security to keep people out of bedrooms before they can party again.