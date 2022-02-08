DISH WITH DAILY MAIL — The Academy has released this year’s Oscar nominations with 10 films being chosen to compete for Best Picture.
Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Morning After to talk about the nominations and more.
by: Tyler Manning
