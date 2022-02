DALLAS (KDAF) — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Morning After to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines, including the Super Bowl.

Did you love or hate the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI? Quarles and the Morning After team said they loved the performance from some of Hip Hop’s legends, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and more.

Kanye West was also a topic of conversation after a busy weekend on Instagram and at the Super Bowl.