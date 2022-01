DISH WITH DAILY MAIL — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Morning After to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines.

Including news that Kanye West is allegedly spreading rumors that his ex-wife’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson has AIDS.

Also in the headlines, a new documentary, directed by W. Kamau Bell, examines how Bill Cosby became larger than life as a likable and upstanding public figure, all while abusing that power behind the scenes.