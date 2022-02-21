DISH WITH DAILY MAIL (KDAF) — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Morning After to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines.

Justin Beiber has tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed his Las Vegas show that was scheduled for this past weekend.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority,” the statement reads. “The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

Matthew Perry reportedly won’t ‘sugarcoat the tougher times that he went through’ during his time on hit T.V. show Friends in a new memoir he is writing.

Perry was reportedly paid a generous amount to pen the memoir that will be called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.