(KTVX) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was one of those groups with “diamond hands,” making large profits from GameStop and Tesla stock earlier this year, documents show.

Recent security filings show the Church’s investment branch, Ensign Peak Advisors, purchased a large quantity of GameStop shares — 46,000 to be exact — near the end of 2020. At the time of that purchase, the stake was valued at under a million dollars, or $867,000.