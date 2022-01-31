DISH WITH DAILY MAIL — Daily Mail’s Alicia Quarles joined Morning After to talk about the latest in entertainment headlines.

Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died at age 30.

Rogan says he will work to balance ‘controversial viewpoints’ on podcast

Joe Rogan on Sunday said he will work to balance “controversial viewpoints” presented on his popular podcast after a number of musicians called on Spotify to stop streaming their songs due to COVID-19 misinformation on the platform.

It looks Nick Cannon will be a father again. The television personality will prepare for his eighth baby, this one with model Bre Tiesi.