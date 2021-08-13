Dish with Daily Mail – Britney Spears’ father steps down from conservatorship

DISH WITH DAILY MAIL — The father of Britney Spears has agreed to step down as the pop star’s conservator, according to TMZ.

In new legal documents acquired by the outlet, Jamie Spears reportedly intends to work with the court to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator. Variety has since confirmed the reporting.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

To read more on this story, click here.

Alicia Quarles with the Daily Mail joined our show to talk about this more.