Brad Pitt is allegedly suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her share of a jointly owned estate and winery to a Russian businessman Yuri Shefler. Pitt says that he and Jolie bought the estate in 2008 for about $28 million for which she paid 40%.

Also in the headlines, Kelly Clarkson has changed her name to Kelly Brianne in the wake of a divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Kelly says this name change is her way of reflecting on who she is.