DISD superintendent says he’s ‘pretty sure’ there will be no high school football this fall

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Yet another big question on people’s minds as the school year draws closer – what about high school football?

DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa recently said in an interview with MSNBC that he was ‘pretty sure’ there would be no high school football in Texas this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was just speculation on Hinojosa’s part, as the decision about high school sports this coming school year will be made by the University Interscholastic League or UIL.

Contact sports could especially be problematic and even contradictory to how the rest of the school functions regarding safety practices and social distancing.