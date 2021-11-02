Dig in Day encourages people to dine-in from Black-owned restaurants

DALLAS (KDAF) — The pandemic has hit the restaurant industry harder than almost any other, especially those that are minority-owned, with 41% of Black-owned businesses shuttering during the pandemic.

As part of a five-year commitment started to drive $100 million in sales to Black-owned restaurants, Pepsi announced the first-ever “Dig In Day” on Saturday, Nov. 6, an initiative that encourages people to dine-in or order from a Black-owned restaurant.

By visiting www.DigInPassport.com people can enter a zip code and find a list of Black-owned restaurants in their area.

Then after dining, people are asked to upload a copy of their receipt so their meal can be counted, the impact of supporting Black-owned restaurants can be measured and others can be inspired to follow suit.

JJ Johnson, James Beard award-winning chef, will join our show to talk about Dig In Day.