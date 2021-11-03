DFW nonprofit teaching people true meaning of Veteran’s Day

DALLAS (KDAF) — A Dallas area non-profit was people to know the true meaning of Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.

Carry the Load is a non-profit organization that teaches Americans about the sacrifices made by members of the military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Stephen Holley, Jr., president and CEO of Carry the Load, grew up in Dallas and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2000. He went on to serve as a Navy Seal for five years and completed four deployments to Iraq and southeast Asia.

After his service, Stephen along with fellow Navy Seal Clint Bruce started Carry the Load as a grassroots effort because they say they felt like the nation had forgotten the meaning of Memorial Day.

Holley joined our show to talk about this upcoming Veteran’s Day.