DFW COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase as Governor Abbott strikes a more urgent tone

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Texas with more alarming news coming from hospitals.

On Monday, Dallas County reported 454 new cases, a new record, for a total of 17,299.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also increased in North Texas, which is the number that really indicates our capacity to manage the influx of cases. In DFW hospitalizations have increased 24% compared to the previous week.

Gov. Abbott has also seemed to have taken a bit of a turn during a briefing on Monday, showing signs he’s alarmed by the way in which numbers are rising across the state. Abbott said COVID-19 is spreading in Texas at “an unacceptable rate and it must be corralled” as he detailed how key metrics related to the pandemic have doubled in the state since the end of May.