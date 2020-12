After testing positive for COVID-19, former Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant was forced to sit out the game against the Cowboys and Ravens. Bryant took to Twiter in frustration, tweeting “I’m about to drink some wine and cope….”. An impromptu virtual wine party started as people began posting photos of their own glasses.

Real talk- alcohol is an immunosuppressant and it’s bot recommended to drink when ill. Bryant, however, says he only had one glass.