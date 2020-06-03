Destination Texas: The bluebonnets and retro drive-in theaters of Ennis

This summer CW33 will take you on an unforgettable vacation…the Destination Texas! 

Experience rich culture and history, breathtaking terrain, unleashed adventure, in every fascinating destination!

Discover all there is to see, do, and explore in Texas!

For this trip, we’re visiting Ennis – the official bluebonnet city of Texas!

Bluebonnet Park offers miles and miles of trails, and we finish the night off at a retro drive-in movie theater – Galaxy Drive-in!

Ennis also has an app! Download the Ennis Ya’ll app for more info on attractions.

Watch out for more ideas on what to do this summer without leaving Texas!

