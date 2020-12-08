Despite going virtual, the Community Partners of Dallas’ toy drive is making wishes come true for kids in foster care

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) — With the pandemic causing economic hardships and readjusting so many plans, community organizations are often struggling to meet their missions and continuing to serve the way they always have.

The Community Partners of Dallas, who offer resources for abused and neglected children, had to switch their annual toy drive to a virtual-only event and there were concerns over it affecting turn out.

“At the beginning, we were concerned,” says President & CEO Paige McDonald, “we made this switch in the summer. We’ve always been an agency who the donors went out and bought the toys and brought them in. And this was the first time we’ve done a totally virtual toy drive.”

It turns out, the drive has been so successful that a virtual component could even be a permanent part of the toy drive.

The way it works is, instead of buying a toy and dropping it off, you select from a wish list of toys kids have picked out and purchase the toy online. Community Partners of Dallas then matches it with the child.

There’s still time to get in on the 2020 Ty Drive and make a Christmas wish come true for a child in foster care in DFW. Visit helpcpdkids.org/cw33 to participate!