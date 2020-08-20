Deals and good deeds – how a Dallas thrift shop is helping people in need get back on their feet!

When I think of a thrift shop – the Macklemore song pops into my head. You know the one I’m talking about. “I’m gonna pop some tags…” I’ll pause while you hum it in your head. Done?

While that song is about Macklemore getting a whole new wardrobe at a thrift shop with “only twenty dollars” in his pocket (pretty typical of a thrift store to find good bargains) – a Dallas thrift shop is taking it to the next level.

Simply Thrifty is…you guessed it, a thrift shop. But it’s doing more than just getting the best price for a t-shirt or jeans, it’s helping women in recovery get back on their feet. This store’s purpose is to provide those struggling to get their life back on track with an outfit for job interviews, furniture for a new home, and indirectly the confidence to attack life head on.

Anika Cooper is the founder of Simply Thrifty and someone who knows a thing or two about recovery – she was someone who suffered from drug and alcohol addiction. Luckily Anika was able to find the help she needed to sober up and is now channeling her experiences into helping others.

“I just have a passion for women in recovery because of my own life…and how far I’ve come.”

You don’t have to go far to find those women either, Anika’s staff consist of women in recovery. “This is not your typical thrift store. It’s a community of people. It’s a community of people who want to help others.”