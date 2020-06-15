Dave & Buster’s, 24 Hour Fitness, Chuck E. Cheese, and others still struggling due to COVID-19 and closing locations

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Businesses are still being severely impacted by COVID-19, and the light at the end of the tunnel appears to be further than imagined.

Dave & Buster’s, an American restaurant and entertainment business based in North Texas, made an announcement that their revenue is down by nearly 60% in the first quarter of this year. As a result, the company has made the decision to close 48 of its 137 locations.

24 Hour Fitness is another business that is taking a hard hit due to COVID-19. They have filed for bankruptcy and are closing down 100 locations. They were provided $250 million dollars to help restore the businesses, but it is uncertain whether people will begin returning to the locations.

Chuck E. Cheese has 600 locations in 47 states and are 1 billion dollars in debt. They’re looking for a $200 million dollar loan to help them get back on track. To keep their top executives on board, they are offering them incentive bonuses.

As businesses continue to suffer, the markets also begin to take a downfall. Wall Street’s prediction of the economic outlook positively reflecting the market forecast is revealing to be false. Reopening the economy will not be an easy task, many people are still hesitant to go out and visit businesses.