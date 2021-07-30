Dallas Startup Week set for Aug. 1

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Startup Week is a 5-day event, that will be held at the SMU Cox School of Business from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5.

Entrepreneurs and change-makers gather for this weeklong event where they exchange ideas, collaborate, and grow.

The event will include more than 100 sessions, an official launch party, the Women of Innovation Summit, Disrupt Dallas, a corporate setup summit, a keynote event and more.

The Women of Innovation Summit recognizes, encourages and advances female leaders who have the courage and passion to transform their ideas and ambitions into a reality.