Dallas Startup Week set for Aug. 1

Morning After

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Startup Week is a 5-day event, that will be held at the SMU Cox School of Business from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5.

Entrepreneurs and change-makers gather for this weeklong event where they exchange ideas, collaborate, and grow.

The event will include more than 100 sessions, an official launch party, the Women of Innovation Summit, Disrupt Dallas, a corporate setup summit, a keynote event and more.

The Women of Innovation Summit recognizes, encourages and advances female leaders who have the courage and passion to transform their ideas and ambitions into a reality.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More News Headlines

More
morningafter

More From Morning After

More

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News