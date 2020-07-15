Dallas restaurateur Kent Rathburn saw opportunity as most restaurants struggled: Curbside BBQ!

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- While COVID-19 has caused a lot of hardships and transitions, it has also sparked new ideas and businesses for many.

Kent Rathbun, a caterer and chef, transitioned from to-go orders for his business to creating curbside bbq out of a trailer.

“We ordered and designed a 33-foot concession trailer. Half of it is an air-conditioned space where we can prep and present food. The other half of the trailer is going to be an open-air outdoor kitchen that we’re going to build with Links Outdoor Equipment and we’re going to use this do catering, festivals, and our curbside bbq business, which is really an extension of out to go business with our restaurants.” Rathbun explains.

Most of the orders are preordered online on the website and when customers arrive their food is ready, making the interaction only 5-10 minutes.

To learn more about Rathbun’s curbside pickup and how to order, visit the website at https://chefkentrathbun.com/