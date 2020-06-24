Dallas photographer raises $25,000 for North Texas Food Bank with Porch Potraits

DALLAS, TX (KDAF) – COVID-19 has prevented family events such as family portraits from being able to happen. Some photographers in the DFW metroplex have come up with the idea to do family front door/ porch pictures.

The Front Steps Project allows families to still capture their beautiful families without feeling hesitant due to the pandemic.

Back in March, Julia Newman from Julia Newman Photography started a trend where she takes family pictures and the families can donate their money, and half of it goes to the Texas Food Bank. Julia has raised $25,000 in support of this organization.

Newman plans to continue this for the Christmas season, if you are interested in her photography check out her website at http://www.julianewman.com/ or her Instagram page @julianewmanphoto.