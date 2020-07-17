Dallas OBGYN created ‘Rosy’ app that connects women with resources regarding sex life

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- COVID-19 has cause many changes in people’s daily lives. A more personal journey such as sex, has also been a component of life that has been strained for many.

Dr. Lyndsey Harper, an OBGYN, has created an app called Rosy that connects women with resources regarding sex life.

“Rosy is an app that you can download on your phone, it has tons of education, it has some erotica to spice things up, self help, and access to doctors and sex therapists who can help with more serious problems.” Dr. Harper explains.

A recent study shows that people are having sex less frequently during this pandemic.

Dr. Harper explains that this study is not surprising. Whenever people are stressed, that that is a major libido killer, even more specifically for women. This stress alone is big factor for the drop in sex frequency and satisfaction.

During stressful time like this, spicing up your sex life is a great way to gain back that desire and frequency. Things such as a new sexual position or sexting, have shown to increase desire by 3x.

The Rosy app provides resources to help women enhance their sexual experiences. To learn more about the app, visit the app store on your mobile devices.