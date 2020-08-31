Dallas Mayor responds to Trump saying cities ran by Democrats more violent, says it doesn’t apply to Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — President Donald Trump has previously said that Democrat-run cities are the most violent. When asked his response, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson – who was a Democrat in the Texas State Legislature – first pointed out that it doesn’t apply to how things are done in Texas.

He says for hundreds of years, Texas hasn’t had partisan elections for Mayor. For that reason, he says “I am not a Democrat Mayor, I am the Mayor of Dallas. I was elected by people of all political stripes, and I don’t have a party affiliation as far as my being Mayor is concerned.”

He says that Trump’s rhetoric is due to it being election season, but that such criticism rings hollow in Dallas given the overall non-partisan structure of the entire city government.