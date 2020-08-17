Dallas Mayor calls for day of fasting and prayer, asking people to rededicate themselves to healing

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has declared August 19 as a day of prayer and fasting in order to eradicate the coronavirus.

The even will take place from noon to 1pm on Wednesday city-wide. All faiths are invited to participate.

The Mayor said in the proclamation that the best human efforts have not yet found a cure and is asking people to pray.

The proclamation goes on to ask people to rededicate themselves to bring healing to the sick and comfort to the brokenhearted.

More information can be found at https://www.praydallas.com/

