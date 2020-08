If you're a working parent, it's often tempting and easy to toss a pop tart at your kid in the morning, grab some sort of processed lunch and call it a day. While the demands of...well..life make that approach a necessity sometimes, long term it's not the best for a child's development, school performance, and even behavior.

Each meal is an opportunity to feed more than just a child's stomach. Dietician Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic says "according to the CDC, the Centers For Disease control, they're saying 'wow, our kids, 40% of what they're taking in, in terms of their food, is really kind of processed"