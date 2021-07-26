Dallas Justice Now asking white allies to leave spots open for students of color at Ivy League, other top 50 schools

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Dallas Justice Now is asking white liberals and white allies of the Black Lives Matter movement to sign a pledge to commit not to sending their children to Ivy League schools and other top 50 schools to leave those spots open for students of color, according to a press release.

The group is a social justice group dedicated to ending institutional racism and creating opportunities for the Black community in Dallas.

“This pledge is a historic opportunity for our white allies to join our movement,” Michele Washington, spokesperson for Dallas Justice Now, said in the release.

Pledges were sent to 95% white Highland Park and University Park neighborhoods, according to the release.

“Donating a few bucks that was otherwise stolen from our communities, tweeting, and putting up a yard signs are meaningless self congratulatory gestures. Being an ally means making sacrifices to right the cruel wrongs perpetrated upon people of color in this racist city and in this racist country.,” Washington said in the release.

The pledge reads:

“As a white person with privilege both from my whiteness and my neighborhood I recognize the need to make sacrifices for the purpose of correcting hundreds of years of murder, slavery, discrimination, and lack of educational and economic opportunities perpetrated upon people of color. I understand that access to top schools is a key component in economic and social advancement. Therefore, I commit that my children will not apply to or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School so that position at that school is available for people of color to help correct historical wrongs. If I do not have children under 18 then I will commit to encouraging my white privileged friends, neighbors, and family members with children to sign the pledge and holding them accountable until they do so.”