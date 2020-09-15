Dallas ISD says enrollment is down by 15,000 which could affect funding, but where are these kids?

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Dallas ISD has released some early number for the school year as kids return virtually and they’re a bit startling.

DISD says they are down approximately 15,000 students in enrollment across the district, which could mean they could loose millions in funding.

However, the real question remains: where are these kids?

Although school started virtually on September 8, the district has only heard back from about 20 percent of parents on if they want to remain virtual or return in-person, likely in October.

The huge drop in enrollment likely highlights the struggles families are having during the pandemic, having to manage working or looking for work, childcare, and trying to home school their kids. For some families, this could be shaping up to be a lost year of education.