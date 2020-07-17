Dallas County schools can delay opening, but will two weeks make a differnce?

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Dallas County public and private schools will now delay opening on-campus, face-to-face classes until September 7th.

To clarify, this is the physical opening of campuses. Many schools will be starting on-time with online learning options.

This has given parents and students some guidance and a solid idea of how schools will start given the recent uncertainty around the start of the school year. However, it also raises concerns for those that do not have access to reliable internet or an area for the kids to work. Not to mention the struggle to balance work when kids are not in school.

Will two weeks be enough to make an difference in preventing spread of the coronavirus? Rising numbers of COVID-19 in Texas has prompted many leaders to work incrementally and monitor the way the pandemic is spreading.