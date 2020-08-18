Dallas County cancels $14 million dollar contract with coronavirus testing company

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Dallas County is ending a contract that was worth $14 million dollars with a Washington-based company that was proving public COVID-19 testing in the area.
The reasoning for the termination was due to the company’s turnaround time for results, which was growing longer according to county officials.
The company, Honu Management Group, started drive-thru testing in early July.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted that Parkland Health & Hospital System will take over testing that Honu previously managed.
