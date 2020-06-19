Dallas County businesses must now require people to wear masks or face fines

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Dallas County Commissioners voted Friday on a mandate that requires all businesses within the county to require customers to wear masks.

The order goes into effect tonight at 11:59 pm.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the 3-2 vote was a contentious one.

Commissioners Elba Garcia, Theresa Daniel and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins voted in favor of the mandate. Commissioners J.J. Koch and John Wiley Price voted against the measure.

There are exceptions to the rule:

When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside.

While driving alone or with passengers who are party of the same household as the driver.

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk.

While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment.

While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening, for example, banks.

When consuming food or drink

Businesses can be fined $500 for non-compliance.