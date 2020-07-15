Dallas-based Southern Botanical CEO says there’s no shame for small businesses applying for the PPP loan

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Summer activities are looking a bit different this year, with social interaction being very limited. While social distancing guidelines are imperative right now, there are ways to spice up your fun at home to create a new atmosphere.

Jason Craven is the CEO of Southern Botanical, a landscaping service company based in Dallas. He has featured on Martha Stewart’s show, where they cooked on one of the company’s most popular grills.

COVID-19 has caused a lot of businesses to temporarily shut down and leave their employees jobless, however, Jason did not have to experience this with Southern Botanical.

“We have been able to navigate through this. We’ve never had to shelter in place because we’re an essential business. We’ve been able to keep our people safe, we’ve had zero people customers get sick from us, we haven’t gotten sick from our customers.” Craven explains.

To learn more about Southern Botanical, visit the website at https://southernbotanical.com/