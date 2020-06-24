Dallas-based JSX offers ‘hop on’ flights and a look at what air travel might be like in the future

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) – The pandemic has grounded a lot of air travel around the world, and some say it could be years before things return to normal. After all, large commercial jets are often referred to as flying Petri dishes.

Dallas-based JSX offer a service they call ‘hop on’ air travel and it could be a glimpse of what air travel could morph into. Instead of passenger jets with hundreds and hundreds of seats, JSX jets only carry about 50 people. They’re currently only seating 30 passengers to maintain social distancing.

While flying JSX might not be exactly like having a private jet, it’s pretty close. The ‘hop on’ term referring to the fact that you can show up to the airport 15 minutes before the flight and get on a plane.

JSX runs their own government-approved security too, so no waiting in line with your shoes and belt off.

While it may be awhile before people feel safe on a larger aircraft, JSX offers a way to easily hop on a flight with smaller crowds.

Tickets start around $99 and JSX flys to private terminals across the U.S. with summer routes to places such as Las Vegas, North Carolina, and California with special vacation packages.